Andhra Pradesh: Girl's body found in Chittoor's Srikalahasti town

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The body of a girl was found in Srikalahasti town in the district on Friday, police said.

"The police got information today at around 10 am about a body near dumping yard. Police went there and recovered the body," Srikalahasti 2 Town Police Station Inspector Balasubrahmanyam Reddy told ANI.

During the investigation of the case, the police came to know about a girl who went missing from Thursday afternoon.

"A boy named Rinku identified the body as that of his sister Pinky, who is around 17 to 18 years old. Her family had come from Uttar Pradesh to Srikalahasti. They are into 'Pani Puri' business," Reddy said.

According to police, it appears to be a case of suicide and not of murder. The body has been sent for the post mortem examination.

"Pinky's parents went to Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. She and her brother were in the town. After Pinky went missing, her brother Rinku started looking for her. However, he did not complain to the police," Reddy said.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

