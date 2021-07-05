Andhra Pradesh government announces curfew relaxation

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): With a decline in Covid-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to further relax curfew timings from July 8 barring two Godavari districts.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with officials.

The CM decided to allowed cinemas, restaurants, gyms, and function halls to operate from July 8 strictly adhering to Covid protocols, including alternate seating in cinemas and restaurants with 50 percent seating capacity by mandating masks and sanitizers. However, all shops and commercial establishments should close by 9 pm.

However, the curfew would be relaxed for two more hours in east and west Godavari as the Covid positive cases are yet to come down there

The curfew would be relaxed from 7 PM to 6 AM all over the two districts and the restrictions would be in place till the positivity rate drops below 5 percent.

In regard to oxygen supply, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the establishment of oxygen generation plants in the next two months with full production capacity.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on vaccination, prioritising teachers. He told officials to complete vaccination of government employees on priority department wise, including pregnant women.

"The government is already vaccinating mothers of children under the age of five," officials said.

According to officials, there were 35,325 active cases at present and 6,542 patients are being treated in hospitals in the state. They said 5,364 people are being treated in COVID care centres and 23,419 are under home isolation. As many as 96,25,316 have got single-dose vaccination and 32,58,885 have completed the two-doses.

"The recovery rate has increased to 97.47 percent and positivity rate has decreased to 3.66 percent. They said the positivity rate is less than three percent in five districts and almost 93.40 percent of patients in network hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri scheme." officials added

"3,670 black fungus cases were registered till date of which 295 persons died and 2,075 were discharged. In regard to vaccination, so far 1,28,84,202 people have been vaccinated," officials said (ANI)