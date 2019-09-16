Andhra Pradesh: Governor, CM condole former Speaker Rao's demise

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Several ministers have expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate death of former Speaker Siva Prasada Rao, who committed suicide on Monday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his grief over the untimely demise of Rao. "The services of the deceased as the Speaker of the state legislative assembly will always be remembered," he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of former assembly Speaker and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Dr Siva Prasada Rao had a long political inning since 1983 and was a popular doctor. (ANI)

