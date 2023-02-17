Andhra Pradesh Governor flags off 'Mobile Health Van' of Indian Red Cross Society

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] February 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan flagged off a 'Mobile Health Van' of the Red Cross Society at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Harichandan formally handed over the 'Mobile Health Van' to Dilli Rao, President and District Collector and Dr Samaram, Chairman of Red Cross Society, NTR District Branch.



Dr A. Sridhar Reddy, Chairman and A.K. Parida, General Secretary of AP State Branch of IRCS briefed the Governor that "They received 14 Mobile Health Vans sponsored by Canadian Red Cross and each van is equipped with necessary medical equipment for emergency treatment, spot blood collection and vaccine administration etc."

Governor Harichandan appreciated the services provided by the AP State Branch and various District Branches of the Indian Red Cross Society, to the needy people of the State.

SAnil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary to Governor, P. Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary, and Narayanaswamy, Deputy Secretary, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

