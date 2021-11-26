Andhra Pradesh Governor greets people of state ahead of Constitution Day on Nov 26

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Constitution Day celebrations on November 26, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the people of the state on Thursday.

"The Fundamental Rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, defined as basic human rights, are enjoyed by every Indian citizen to lead a peaceful life and for the harmonious development of the country," said the Governor.

Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas' and 'National Law Day', is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, read the press release issued by the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan.



Meanwhile, the Centre will celebrate Constitution Day on Friday with great fervour and gaiety in the Central Hall of Parliament House, informed the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday. (ANI)







