Andhra Pradesh govt allows Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): All Muslim government employees, teachers, and contract workers are permitted to leave offices/ schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from April 3 to May 2, said the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

"Government hereby permit all the Government Servants, Teachers, Persons hired on contract and outsourcing personnel, who profess Islam to leave offices/schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the Holy Month of 'Ramzan" i.e. from April 3, 2022, to May 2, 2022 (both days Inclusive) to perform necessary rituals, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the said period," said an order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or 'zakat' and engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

This annual observance of Ramzan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramzan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation. (ANI)