Andhra Pradesh govt. appoints Srinath Reddy as advisor on public health

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed Dr Srinath Reddy as an advisor to the Government on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy is the former Head of the Department of Cardiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Dr Reddy, who will now act as the advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Government, has requested that he will not take any salary or perks in return for his services.

A total of 17 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state since last night, according to the Director, Health & Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh.

Many of them are those who attended a religious gathering in Delhi or their contacts. Of these 17, two are from Anantapur district, eight are from Prakasam district, five from Guntur district, one each from Krishna and East Godavari district.

The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 40.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,251. (ANI)

