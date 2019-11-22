Government employees on strike in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh: Govt employees protest in Vijayawada

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:52 IST

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Around eight lakh government employees along with the Non-Gazetted Officers (NGO) of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) held a protest here on Friday against the YSRCP government demanding implementation of various demands.
Teachers and panchayat department employees wore black badges while performing their duties demanding implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) which is due by 55 per cent since July 1 2018. Timely salaries following a raise every six months, removal of a contributory pension scheme and negative marking in the promotion test.
Other demands include permanent jobs to contract workers and five extra leaves to women employees
"Eight lakh employees are today participating in the protest by wearing black badges in duty hours. APNGO's JAC has called for this protest. Employees had a lot of hope from the new government but they are not listening to our demands," Vidya Sagar, AP NGO leader told ANI.
"We have not been given salaries on time for the past one year. They keep on postponing their promises. If they will not pay heed to us, we have planned to hold a phase-wise dharna on December 10 following a statewide dharna in Vijaywada with nearly 10,000 employees participating in it," he added. (ANI)

