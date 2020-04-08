Andhra Pradesh govt extends IPS officer's suspension period

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh has extended the suspension period of IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao up to August 5, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The state government had suspended AB Venkateswara Rao on February 8, on the allegations of serious misconduct in procuring security equipment when he was working as the Additional DGP of the state.

AB Venkateswara Rao had approached Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against the state government's suspension order. But the CAT had dismissed his plea for stay on the suspension order. Now the state government has extended his suspension for almost 4 months.

The state government has issued an order in which it mentioned that the Director-General, ACB in his interim report recommended continuation of the suspension of AB Venkateswara Rao and the review committee also recommended the same. (ANI)

