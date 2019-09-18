Representative image
Andhra Pradesh govt orders magisterial enquiry into Devipatnam boat accident

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:40 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the tragic boat accident that occurred in East Godavari which left 34 people dead.
Based on a preliminary report into the incident, the state government has directed a magisterial inquiry by the Joint Collector.
"Government after careful examination of the report decided that there is a need to conduct a magisterial enquiry by the Joint Collector, East Godavari, on the boat accident and all the failures and lapses must be looked into," read a government order.
The enquiry report is to be submitted within 60 days of the order.
The death toll in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village rose to 34 on Wednesday. Thirteen are still missing.
The tourist boat had capsized in the Godavari river on September 16. It is believed that the accident took place due to overloading of the boat.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. Search operations are ongoing. (ANI)

