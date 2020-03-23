Andhra Pradesh govt orders state-wide lockdown to prevent onset of community transmission of coronavirus

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Extending the precautionary restrictions to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh state government on Monday ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent onset of community transmission of the pandemic infection.

"In exercise of the powers contained under Sec 234 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh hereby issues following measures for containment of COVID-19," a notification issued by the state Health Department read.

"While, vide GO Rt.No. 202 and GO Rt. No. 204 multiple restriction and social distancing measures have been communicated, it is imperative that in proactive manner a state-wide lockdown is observed to prevent onset of community transmission of the Corona-virus," it added.

So far, six cases have tested positive in the state, one each in districts of Nellore, East Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam and two in Visakhapatnam.

Orders for the suspension of public transport, closure of non-essential shops, offices, workshops, go-downs are already in place till further notice. However, the restrictions do not apply to the police, health, urban and local bodies, water and municipal services, bank/ATM, print, electronic and social media. Offices are allowed to run without skeleton staff.

The government has urged people not to hoard essential items as fair-price shops and groceries will be available to the public regularly.

"While the lockdown as enunciated above should be initiated with immediate effect, the district administration should continue to focus on the containment strategy being practised thus far involving tracking the dissemination of a disease within a community through tracking of foreign returnees / suspect cases, and then using isolation and individual quarantines to keep people who have been infected by or exposed to the disease from spreading it," the notification said.

The General public are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing. Any congregation of more than 10 persons is prohibited in public places.

All foreign returnees have further been directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period of 14 days or as advocated by local health authorities.

A 100 bedded quarantine/isolation facility would also be established at each assembly constituency level.

State nodal officer informed that the following measures will come into force with immediate effect across the state of Andhra Pradesh up to 31st March 2020. (ANI)

