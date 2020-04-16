Andhra Pradesh govt seeking to double the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per day

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to double the number of COVID-19 tests being carried out in the state and to bring it up to 4,000 in a day.

As of now, more than 2,100 tests are being conducted on a daily basis in the state, according to a release by the Andhra Pradesh CMO.

The decision to double the number of COVID-19 tests was revealed during a meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

According to the release, CM Reddy has instructed officials to conduct rapid testing "taking every Mandal as a unit" in the state.

"The Chief Minister sought details on the facilities being provided at quarantine centers and ordered the officials to provide Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the poor who are returning home from quarantine centers besides performing weekly tests," the release added.

Andhra Pradesh, so far, has 503 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 9 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

