Andhra Pradesh govt suspends Nagari Municipal Commissioner

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh has suspended the Municipal Commissioner of Nagari Municipality, K Venkatarami Reddy, with immediate effect.

He is suspended for making certain adverse comments on the Government and getting involved in a political conversation with regard to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Government is contemplating disciplinary proceedings against him. He has been ordered not to leave the Nagari municipality without prior permission.

The State Government has given Ch. Venkateswara Rao, Sanitary Inspector, Nagari full additional charge of the post of Municipal Commissioner, Nagari until further orders. (ANI)

