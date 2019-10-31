The building has been now painted in white colour. Photo/ANI
The building has been now painted in white colour. Photo/ANI

Andhra Pradesh: Govt suspends village secretary over flag row

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:12 IST

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A village secretary was suspended on Thursday in Anantapuram district where a national flag painted over a wall was replaced by painting the wall in the colour of YSR Congress party's flag.
The National Flag colours were painted in YSR Congress Party colours two days ago.
R Prakash, the secretary of Tammadipalli village, has been suspended on District Collector S Satyanarayana's order.
In a press statement, the collector said that the village secretary was responsible for the colouring over National Flag paint on a government building in the village.
The district collector said that the building has been whitewashed.
"Tricolour will be unfurled in that office on November 1 as part of state formation day celebrations," he said.
The National Flag painted on the village secretariate building was replaced with the ruling party flag colours on Tuesday, attracting criticism from the Opposition party against the government. (ANI)

