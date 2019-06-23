Andhra Pradesh Govt transfers, gives new postings to 22 IPS officers

Amarawati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday issued an order to transfer and post 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers with an immediate effect.

This move comes after the state government issuing a transfer order for some of its Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one each of their IPS, Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), and Indian Foreign Services(IFS) officers on Saturday.

A government order released by Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam today mentioned the names of the IPS officers transferred and given new postings with an immediate effect.

According to the order, AR Anuradha who was waiting for posting was posted as Director General of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

On transfer, K Satyanarayana is posted as Inspector General of Police, PTO. N Sridhar Rao ADGP Road Safety is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Welfare and Sports, while Rajiv Kumar Meena IGP Guntur Range is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Vishakhapatnam City.

The names of other IPS officers transferred or given new postings are N Balasubrahmanyam, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, Vineet Brijlal, B Srinivasulu, G Srinivas, Ch Srikanth, G Pala Raju, LKV Ranga Rao, S Harikrishna, KV Mohan Rao, GVK Ashok Kumar, Sarvashresta Tripathi, Dr Koya Praveen, Vikrant Patil, S Ranga Reddy, K Narayan Naik and M Deepika. (ANI)

