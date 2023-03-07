Andhra Pradesh Guv Syed Abdul Nazeer wishes people on Holi

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer expressed his gratitude to the people of the state today and conveyed his good wishes on the occasion of ' Holi' festival.

Sharing his best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Abdul Nazeer said, "I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the 'Holi' festival."

"Holi signifies a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens the feeling of fraternity and goodwill amongst the people and fosters peace and prosperity in the society," he added.



Conveying the message of Holi, Nazeer said, "Holi festival reinforces our trust and confidence in national integration through a joyful celebration of a sprinkling of colours. The festive spirit of 'Holi' transcends across all social barriers and strengthens the social fabric and symbolises the power of truth and the triumph of good over evil."

With Holi just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun. There is a feeling of enthusiasm among people as they prepare to play the auspicious festival of colours with their friends and family.

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

