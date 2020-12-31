Andhra Pradesh HC chief justice JK Maheswari transferred to Sikkim HC

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued a notification transferring Justice JK Maheswari, the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, to the Sikkim High Court.



The notification issued by Joint Secretary Rajinder Kashyap directed JK Maheswari to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court. It further said that the President Ram Nath Kovind after consulting Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde has ordered the transfer.

JK Maheswari has been acting as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh. Recently, the Supreme Court collegium has transferred him as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.

In October 2020, Andhra Pradesh government has levelled allegations that the sittings of Andhra Pradesh HC were being influenced on matters related to opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). (ANI)

