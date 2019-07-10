Andhra Pradesh: Head Constable caught for taking bribe

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided Konduru Police Station and detained a Head Constable for allegedly taking bribe here.

T Kanaka Raju, Vijayawada ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said: "The accused, Panduranga Rao, was dealing with a case involving three brothers- M Janardan Rao, Umamaheswar Rao, and Bhaskar Rao- who were disputing over family assets. After Uma Maheswar Rao filed a complaint against the two, Rao called them and warned that they along with their wives are accused in the case. He also said that if given a bribe of Rs. 5000, he will get them a station bail otherwise, they will be sent to the jail."

Subsequently, Bhaskar Rao approached the ACB sleuths and the accused was caught red-handed during the raid at the police station, he added.

A case has been filed against him and he was sent to police remand. (ANI)

