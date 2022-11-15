Andhra Pradesh: Heavy waterlogging witnessed in Nellore due to intermittent rainfall

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Waterlogging was witnessed on Tuesday in several parts of Nellore due to intermittent rainfall in the state.



Meanwhile, on November 14, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday inspected the waterlogged Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Chennai city.

EPS inspected different locations that were waterlogged due to torrential rainfall in Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Chennai's Mugalivakkam.

On Sunday, the schools and colleges for the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu were announced to remain shut on Monday amid heavy rainfall here.



Earlier in the day on November 13, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also inspected rain-affected and waterlogged areas and said that the water drainage department and public works department are working in the waterlogged areas of the state.

CM Stalin informed that the state would continue to experience rainfall but there is no danger; he further informed about his visit to the Seerkazhi area in the Nagapattinam District of the state to do inspection rain-affected areas.

Stalin had travelled to Seerkazhi on Sunday night after Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore for inspecting the situation here.

Earlier on November 11, amid the alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday was declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram and Dindigul.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts while in the Sivaganga and Dindigul districts, only the schools will remain closed. (ANI)

