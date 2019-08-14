Andhra Pradesh: Herd of elephants enter paddy fields in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A herd of elephants entered the fields of a village here on Wednesday and caused damage to the paddy fields.

The farmers of Kotula Gummada village in Vangara Mandal of the district are worried about the loss of their crops. The elephants went there from the bordering areas of Vizianagaram district. The herd is causing damage to the paddy fields.

The farmers want the government to take initiative and save their fields from the onslaught of the pachyderms. (ANI)

