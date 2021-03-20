Andhra Pradesh High Court stays case filed by State's CID against ex-CM Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh High Court issued a stay on the case filed by State's CID against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister in his cabinet, P Narayana in a case alleging that the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had taken away the lands assigned to Dalits by cheating and threatening them.

The court has heard the arguments today in the quash petitions filed by them.

The CID had recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) in a case alleging that the previous TDP government had taken away the lands assigned to Dalits by cheating and threatening them. The FIR named the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the then cabinet minister P Narayana.

The investigation agency had served notices under Sec 41 of CrPC to them to appear for an inquiry into the matter. Chandrababu Naidu and P Narayana have filed quash petitions in High Court on March 18 seeking to quash the FIR filed by the CID.



Supreme Court's senior advocate Siddarth Luthra argued for Chandrababu Naidu. Former Attorney General (AG) of the state Dammalapati Srinivas argued for P Narayana.

They said that the sections of the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act mentioned in the FIR are not applicable for this complaint.

It is not correct to allege that the government order (GO) no 41 passed on February 17, 2016, is invalid. Further, the complaint was not made by anyone who has suffered losses due to the then government's actions. The present ruling party has filed this case only to take political vendetta on former CM and minister. So the CID should be prevented from taking any further action including arrest.

Additional Advocate General Nagabhushanam has argued on behalf of the CID. He said that GO no 41 was issued violating rules and regulations, and without referring to revenue records. The GO was issued without following the business rules and procedures. Many irregularities took place in showing the area of assigned lands. GOs were issued without forming any village-level committees. The then CM Naidu had taken away the assigned lands in the position of Chairman of Capital Region Development Authority and violated many laws. As of now, the case is still at the primary level. A full inquiry is needed to bring out all the truths.

After hearing both arguments, the court has stayed the inquiry of CID and ordered the investigation agency to file a counter. (ANI)

