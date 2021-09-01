Andhra Pradesh: Idols of Hindu Gods vandalised in Vijaywada, VHP lodges complaint

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of Vijayawada on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the vandalism of the idols of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Shiva Lingam at Punnami Ghat on the banks of river Krishna.

The VHP leaders said that some unidentified miscreants demolished the idols on the night of Janmashtami, i.e., August 30.

A complaint was filed by the VHP leaders and activists at Bhavanipuram police station and they also requested Vijaywada Police Commissioner (CP) B Sreenivasulu to take immediate action in this matter.



The complainants said that there are CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the ghat and requested the police to check CCTV footage, catch the culprits and give stern punishment so that such incidents won't recur.

Speaking to ANI, Vijaywada VHP President Sana Srinivas said that all the religious organisations like Bajrang Dal and Hindu Chaitanya Vedika condemn this incident.

"Vijaywada has 90 per cent Hindu population. Such an attack on Hindus and their gods and goddesses here is extremely worrisome. We have requested the CP to arrest the miscreants as soon as possible," he added.

Hindu organisations suspect conspiracy in the incident. They recalled that a ruckus took place a few months ago when some Christians tried to convert some Hindus into their religion at the same spot. (ANI)

