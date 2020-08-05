Andhra Pradesh: Illegal miners in Kondapalli Reserve Forest sent back by forest officials

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Miners in the Kondapalli Reserve Forest in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district were sent away by forest officials after allegations of illegal mining activities were made.

"Some people have been illegally mining gravel in the Kondapalli Reserve Forest area spread in Ibrahimpatnam and G Konduru mandals for a few days. The culprits have gone to the extent of creating a fake survey number," Sujatha, the Forest Range Officer said.

She further said that it was a clear violation of government orders, and locals who live in the areas allege that forest and mining officials remained mute spectators.

"After we held search operations in the forest on Tuesday, the officials stopped the mining operation and sent back the lorries and machinery," she added.

Locals, however, were unhappy that the machinery was not seized and action was not taken against the guilty parties. (ANI)

