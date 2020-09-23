Andhra Pradesh intelligence department conducts police dog test

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Intelligence Department of Andhra Pradesh police held the annual inspection of police dogs in Krishna district. The performances of seven police dogs were assessed by intelligence dog squad Inspector Srinivas Rao at Machilipatnam police station.

Later, police checked the seven dogs' performance, their protection and maintenance of kennels.

The inspection included tests for the animals in identifying and finding out the explosives in luggage among others. They were also tested on their capability of finding out the other material inside vehicles.



Inspector Srinivas Rao expressed satisfaction with the performance of all dogs.

"Tests were conducted for police dog on how they will identify criminals and their materials using tracker dog scent," said Rao.

On successful completion of the inspection, these police dogs will go on the field, he added.

Veterinary doctor S Pratap, dog squad inspector GR Ramachandra Reddy and dog squad staff took part in the programme. (ANI)

