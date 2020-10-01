Andhra Pradesh is debt ridden under YSRCP: BJP's Bhanu Prakash Reddy

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Sunday said that the state was debt-ridden under the YSRCP government, and it had taken loans worth Rs 47,130 crores till date.

"The government should reveal the details of the loans it has taken and all its expenses. The state government is renaming the schemes for which the central government is providing funds. But the state government is not even using a photograph of the prime minister. BJP is neither pro nor anti YSRCP. The BJP's relationship with the YSRCP is the same as with other parties. The rumours that our party is close to YSRCP are false," he said.

He added that temples were run with the donation of devotees and they would not accept if the government used that money for other purposes.



"The government has no other source for loans that is why the chief minister is eyeing Lord Balaji's money. Does Jagan have the guts to take money from other religious institutions? The government should release a white paper on the loans it has taken and the expenditures it has spent," he said.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that attacks on Hindu temples had increased under the YSRCP regime and the reasons cited by the authorities were 'silly'.

"Attacks on Hindu temples have increased in the YSRCP regime. The reasons they are giving for the attacks are silly. Do mentally unstable persons attack only temples? Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao is speaking very irresponsibly. His comments have hurt the sentiments of Hindus," he said.

He added, "Although we requested the chief minister to dismiss Rao, the CM has not responded. It is shameful that YSRCP leaders make casteist remarks on our leader Daggubati Purandareswari. YS Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy are provoking people in the name of caste and religion and it is evident that all main posts are given to people of a particular caste only." (ANI)

