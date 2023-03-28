Andhra Pradesh: IT Minister unveiled new industries policy at Vishakapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath unveiled the new industrial policy of the state governments in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

He also launched the YSR AP1 app related to industrial permits.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Chief Miniter Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has given priority in this new industrial policy to the sectors neglected by the previous governments. YSR has also launched a new app called AP1 to grant 96 clearances required for setting up industries in just 21 days.

The YSR AP1 centre will be made available as the Visakhapatnam and sub-centres will be set up in the district industry centres in the remaining districts of the state. Those who are interested in setting up industries in the state have been informed that they will be allotted land within 21 days. The state's industrial development will be extended to all the districts.

Warehousing in the state has been given the status of the industry and incorporated into the new industrial policy. We are mainly bringing low-cost, low-risk business policies to the state. I appealed to the industrialists to take advantage of this industrial policy and contribute to the economic progress of the state.

Karikala Vallavan, Special Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, said why industries should be set up in Andhra Pradesh?, What are the specialities here? , A new industrial policy has been designed so that the entrepreneurs know about other aspects.

The central government has recognized that the industrial policy of Andhra Pradesh and the reforms undertaken by the government in this sector is good. The industrialists came forward to invest 13 lakh crore rupees only after inquiring about the industrial policy of the state, added Karikala Vallavan.

He also advised the industrialists to gather information about which countries need which goods and make products accordingly.

Director Industries Department Sujana said that plug-and-play facilities has been included in the new industrial policy operation guidelines. He said that priority has been given to port-based industries in the new industrial policy.

Sridhar, Adviser of the State Industries Department, Sravani Shipping Head Sambasiva Rao, APIDC Chairperson Bandi Punyasheela, and CII Vice President Muralikrishna also participated in this meeting. (ANI)



