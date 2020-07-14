Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party accuses Kanaka Durga temple EO of corruption

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) spokesperson Pothina Venkata Mahesh on Monday accused Kanaka Durga temple executive officer, Suresh Babu of corruption, stating that Rs 3 crore fund was being misused in the name of various construction works at the shrine.

He accused Babu of misusing funds meant for the construction work of the temple.

"Almost Rs 3 crores of money is misused in the name of various construction works of the temple (Kanaka Durga)," said Mahesh.

He also alleged that "the executive officer (EO) placed bills of Rs 2.30 crores for additional elevators, Rs 60 lakhs for sewage plants, 60 lakhs for a commercial complex."

He further slammed Suresh Babu for continuing as EO of the temple even after high court clarified that he is "not fit to hold the position."

The government should take action immediately against Babu, the JSP spokesperson demanded. (ANI)

