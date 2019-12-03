Andhra Pradesh: Kanchikacharla Police issues notices against woman for abusing minister

Krishan (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Kanchikacharla Police has issued notices to a woman named Yalamanchili Padmaja for allegedly abusing state Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Kodali Nani.

Later, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) filed a complaint against the minister.

A few days ago, minister Kodali made aremark against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. Padmaja while reacting in media on those comments reportedly used abusive language against the minister.

Kanchikacharla Police Station Sub Inspector Sriharibabu told ANI over the phone that a person named M Mukteswara Rao, resident of Gottumukkala village, Kanchikacharla Mandal filed a complaint against Yalamanchili Padmaja, a resident of Errabalem village in Guntur district alleging that she had made derogatory comments against Minister Kodali Nani.

"Based on the complaint this morning, the police went to her house and told her about the complaint. She went to Kanchikacharla Police Station. The police served her notice under section 41 of CrPC, inquired her and took her statement. Later, the TDP leaders made a complaint against the minister for his abusive comments," he said.

Sriharibabu said that they are taking legal opinion and will take appropriate action in the matter.

Later in the day, TDP leaders reached Kanchikacharla Police Station after Padmaja brought there.

TDP former MLA Tangirala Sowmya and party workers went to the police station and filed complained against minister Kodali Nani and demanded the police to bring the minister too.

Speaking to media, Yalamanchili Padmaja said that she was brought to the police station to give a statement in the case.

"As a citizen of the country, I have the right to speak up. Though he is a minister, Kodali Nani spoke in filthy language. That hurt me. In that pain and emotion, I uttered against him. Today I was brought to the Police Station in that matter. Had he not spoken and hurled abuses at Chandrababu Naidu, we would not have spoken like that. Today the police arrested me," she said.

"Many more people are scolding the minister. Will the police arrest all of them? I am not served any notices. This morning the police came to my house and said that a complaint is registered against me. I asked them what is my mistake? They asked me to come to the Police Station once. They said that a complaint is received at (Kanchikacharla) Police Station, so I have to give a statement," she added.

TDP leader and former MLA of Nandigama, Tangirala Sowmya said that no action was taken against Kodali Nani who had used such a "horrible" language.

"Kodali Nani is in a respectable position of minister. Everybody has seen what kind of comments the minister had made on former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Nara Lokesh. The minister who is supposed to maintain dignity had used such a horrible language that the civil society and entire state felt ashamed. No action was taken on the minister," she said.

The TDP leader demanded that the case should be withdrawn immediately.

"The YSRCP government acted mercilessly against a woman. When YSRCP people filed the case, the police immediately called her from Amaravati to Kanchikacharla. We strongly condemn it. If the police have any sincerity, they should arrest the minister too. This lady did not use language worst than the minister," she said.

"We strongly condemn the attitude of police against a normal woman, merely for expressing her anguish. We demand the police to withdraw the case. Today our party has filed a complaint on the minister. The police must act with the minister in the same manner how they acted with Padmaja," she said. (ANI)

