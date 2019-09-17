Andhra Pradesh: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's last rites to be performed with state honours
ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:53 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Guntur">Guntur</a> (<a href="/search?query=Andhra Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The final rites of the former Speaker of <a href="/search?query=Andhra Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao will be performed at his native place <a href="/search?query=Narasaraopeta">Narasaraopeta</a> in the district with state honours on Tuesday.<br /><a href="/search?query=Andhra Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam in this regard.<br />Kodela's body is being brought from Hyderabad to <a href="/search?query=Guntur">Guntur</a> by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and party workers. The body will be placed at the party's state office. Later, it will be shifted to <a href="/search?query=Narasaraopeta">Narasaraopeta</a> for final rites. The exact time of final rites is not yet decided.<br />According to the police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence in Hyderabad on September 16. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)<br /></p>