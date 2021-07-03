Andhra Pradesh: Krishna waters released into sea by lifting Prakasam Barrage gates

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Krishna waters released into the Bay of Bengal on Friday by lifting Prakasam Barrage gates in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 20 gates of Prakasam Barrage on river Krishna were lifted this noon. Around 8500 cusecs of water of Krishna River is released into the downstream.

Engineers informed that the Barrage gates are lifted as water inflow from the Pulichintala project is increasing and partially due to rainfall in the catchment area of the river.

Speaking to ANI, Swaroop Kumar, Executive Engineer, Prakasam Barrage said, "Telangana authorities have released water for power production. They are releasing 6600 cusecs water from power generation. We are receiving another 1900 cusecs of water from rains in the catchment area. Total 8500 cusecs of water is entering into Prakasam Barrage and we are releasing the same downstream. Now we are going to operate around 20 gates and we may increase or reduce depending upon the inflow."

"This release is not demanded by the State irrigation for ayacut which is around 13.8 lakh acres. Generally, we ask them as and when we require water. Pulichintala project capacity is 41 TMC. That is to be utilized by Krishna delta. But now there is no indent from Andhra Pradesh irrigation department," Kumar further explained.

Telangana government is producing power from the Pulichintala project and releasing water downwards. Usually, the Andhra Pradesh irrigation department places an indent for the release of water for irrigation needs and then only water is released from Pulichintala. However, now water is being released without any indent from the Andhra side. In this situation, the Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department is left with no option other than to leave water into the Bay of Bengal by lifting the gates of Prakasam Barrage.



TDP leader and former irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao slammed both Telangana and Andhra governments and alleged both the governments have been playing drama.

"This is the result of the irresponsible attitude of both Telugu states. The water supposed to be used for agriculture in this season is being wasted in the Bay of Bengal due to the adamant behavior of both states. In fact, both TRS and YSRCP are playing dramas. Will this drama continue until the Huzurabad election?" Rao alleged.

Notably, the election of the Huzurabad Assembly constituency is due. The constituency falls in Telangana.

"I ask Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government how the water needed for agriculture is being wasted into the sea. Irrigation water should be released in the first week of June," he said.

According to Rao, there is 24 TMC water in Pulichintala, 176 TMC in Nagarjuna Sagar and 43 TMC in the Srisailam projects. There was a problem with the Telangana government regarding the release of water from Sagar.

He said Krisha River Management Board (KRMB) had in 2015 divided water to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2:1 ratio. Principal Secretaries of both states attended that meeting in Delhi and had signed. In the first and second apex council meetings, both the states have decided to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB.

"But why they did not implement it till date? Now Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is claiming half share in Krishna water. This inefficient government did not even raise its voice, why? Telangana Chief Minister is writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding new tribunal while ignoring Brijesh Kumar tribunal, but Jagan Mohan Reddy is not saying anything, why? This is the drama being played by both state governments. Telangana Ministers are uttering nonsense but Jagan or his ministers remained mum, why?" Umamaheswara Rao alleged. (ANI)

