Andhra Pradesh: Left parties hold protests against Central government

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Left parties on Friday held a roadblock protest against the BJP-led central government.

CPM and CPI workers held the protest on Chennai Kolkata National Highway at Gannavaram in Krishna district.

The left parties criticised the central government alleging that under the Narendra Modi government, farmers are not getting Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their yields.

"Agriculture is in crisis. 5,000 farmers committed suicides in the country. All the PSUs are being privatised. The economy of the country is dampened. Corporate tax is reduced so that capitalists get benefited. There is a rapid increase in the unemployment", one of the protestors alleged.

Following the protest, some leaders were also arrested by the police and later their supporters gathered around the police station to demand their release. (ANI)