Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes Andhra Pradesh Corp Cultivator Rights Bill

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Andhra Pradesh Corp Cultivator Rights Bill, 2019 which is meant to provide all amenities including, banking and insurance benefits to the tenant farmer without affecting the rights of the landowner.

"Intervening during the debate on the Bill, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all benefits including the Rythu Bharosa will be given to the cultivator along with other benefits like bank loans, crop insurance, and other sops," read the press release from Chief Ministers Office Andhra Pradesh.

However, the ownership rights of landowner will not be affected by the 11-month agreement signed with the cultivator who will not get the right of the land. Earlier, moving the Bill Revenue Minister Pilli Subash Chandra Bose said, "This is an unprecedented move and will benefit the tenant farmers without affecting the absentee landlords".

The Bill provides confidence among the landowners about their title over the lands and at the same time has provisions for the tenant farmer to get bank loans, input, and other subsidies and the Crop Cultivator Rights Card will not affect the title of the landowner, it read.

Members who participated in the debated hailed Bill and said that it would benefit the tenant farmer or cultivator without affecting the rights of the landowner. The Bill was passed by voice vote. (ANI)

