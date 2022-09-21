Andhra Pradesh: Legislative Assembly passes nine bills

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed nine bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Second Amendment) Bill, by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 was moved by Minister for Labour Employment, Training and Factories G Jayaram.

The bills include Andhra Pradesh Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2022, Andhra Pradesh Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill 2002, Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Bill 2022, Andhra Pradesh Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure (Amendment) Bill 2022.



The House also passed the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2022, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority and Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region, Urban Development Authorities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 Bill.

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022.

Notably, all the Bills were passed by voice vote. (ANI)

