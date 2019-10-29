Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rainfall for next 3 days: IMD

Andhra Pradesh (Amaravati) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam districts are likely to witness light to moderate downpour till Thursday.

"Scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts. Isolated light to moderate rainfall is also possible over Kadapa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts," the weather forecast agency stated.

The region is likely to receive rainfall as a low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan Coast.

On October 30, scattered light to moderate rainfall is also possible over Anantapur, Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari, Visakhapatham, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

"On October 31, scattered light to moderate rainfall is possible over Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna districts. Isolated light to moderate rainfall is possible over East and West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam districts," IMD said in its bulletin.

Apart from Andhra, Telangana may also receive light to moderate scattered rains today. (ANI)

