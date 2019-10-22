Andhra Pradesh: Locals protest over death of girl in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Locals from villages of Uddanam, Kasibugga and Palasa on Monday held a protest march from Kasibugga to Tehsildar office in Palasa, seeking stern action against a man alleging that he cheated a girl who later died.

They raised slogans demanding punishment for the man named Tulasi Das who allegedly cheated victim Meena Kumari on the name of love.

Meena hails from Gurudas Puram village near Uddanam while Tulasi Das is from Ratti village.

Kasibugga DSP Sivarami Reddy said that they have taken the accused into their custody and produced him in the court.

The police have also confiscated his mobile phone and registered a case under relevant sections.

Palasa MLA Dr Sidiri Appalaraju met with protesters and assured them that investigation will be conducted without any political interference. (ANI)

