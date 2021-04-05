Andhra Pradesh logs 1,326 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,326 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 9,09,002, according to the latest state health bulletin.



Five people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, including two in Krishna district and one each in Anantapur, Chittoor, and Guntur districts. The death count in the state has gone up to 7,244.

As many as 911 persons recovered from the disease in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,91,048.

The state has 10,710 active COVID-19 cases as of now. (ANI)

