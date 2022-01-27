Andhra Pradesh logs 13,474 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 13,474 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.

With this, the active caseload of the state has gone up to 1,09,493 at present.

A total of 21,09,080 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in Andhra Pradesh so far while 14,579 succumbed to the disease.



Meanwhile, India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

With 3,06,357 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,76,77,328. The recovery rate is currently at 93.33 per cent. However, with the addition of new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,91,700. (ANI)

