Andhra Pradesh logs 2558 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,558 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

With these new cases, the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 9,15,832.



The state witnessed six deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,268.

Meanwhile, 915 people recovered from the disease. A total of 8,93,651 people have recovered till now in the state.

There are still 14,913 active cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, the department informed. (ANI)

