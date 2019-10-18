Andhra Pradesh: Man attempts to sell new born daughter

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): In a shocking case, a man allegedly attempted to sell his eight-days-old daughter after his wife gave birth to twin girls earlier this month.

Rajesh, a native of Chinna Avutapalli village of Krishna district allegedly attempted to sell one of his new born daughters from the hospital itself where his wife is admitted post delivery.

According to his father-in-law Sobhanadri, Rajesh also thrashed him for opposing the proposal.

"My son in law was saying that he cannot raise two girls, and negotiated to sell of one of the babies. As I opposed, he tried to beat me however the hospital security personnel saved me from him. My daughter already has a son," he said.

Sobhanadri also said that he doesn't have any knowledge of people to whom his son-in-law was attempting to sell the child, however he will lodge a police case if he founds anyone involved in it.

Rajesh's wife Rajita was admitted in hospital ten days back and delivered twin girl children on October 10.

After he allegedly attempted to sell the girl child on Thursday, a clash ensued between him and his father-in-law following which some onlookers informed police.

Atkuru police also arrived at hospital after receiving a complaint of altercation. According to police, Rajesh was trying to give one child for adoption however after counselling he has agreed to raise both children. (ANI)

