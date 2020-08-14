Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murders son over property dispute

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A man brutally murdered his 40-year-old son after a heated argument took place between them over a property dispute in Visakhapatnam.

According to the Visakhapatnam West Police, "A man identified as Veeraraju killed his son Jalaraju after a heated argument took place between them over a property dispute. Veeraraju attacked his son with a hammer and murdered him on the spot."

"The incident took place at Satyanagar near Chinamushidivada area under the Pendurthi police station limits in Visakhapatnam city. The accused Veeraraju himself came to the police station and surrendered. A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and the accused has been sent to judicial remand on Thursday," the police further said. (ANI)

