Andhra Pradesh: Man commits suicide after not getting work, says police

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Disappointed over not getting employment, a man allegedly committed suicide in Undavalli village Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur district here.

Tadepalli Police Inspector Vinod said, "The deceased Nagaraju was a construction labourer. For the past few weeks he has been drinking citing lack of employment . Since Deepavali, he and his wife were getting into quarrels. Last night also, Nagaraju drank and went home. Though his wife served food, he did not eat. He went out again and drank and returned home late. After midnight at around 1 AM, Nagaraju committed suicide."

"Family members found the matter and reported to the Tadepalli police station. The police recovered the body which was hanging," he said.

The body has been sent to Mangalagiri hospital for post mortem. An FIR was registered under 174 CrPC.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu attributed the suicide to the government loot of sand.

He tweeted that "the sand loot of YSRCP leaders claimed one more worker's life. It is painful that one worker Nagaraju committed suicide due to lack of work. Till now 10 persons died within one week. It is inhuman that the rulers who are supposed to help are not responding. How many more people have to die for their irresponsible attitude."

TDP leaders from Mangalagiri assembly constituency visited the bereaved family and extended a financial help of Rs 10,000. (ANI)

