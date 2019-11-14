Andhra Pradesh: Man held for sexually abusing his minor granddaughter

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 3-year-old grand-daughter in Bhairavapatnam village, Mandavalli Mandal here on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Ganga Prasad.

According to police, the accused committed the heinous act while his grand-daughter was alone in the house as her mother went outside for some work.

"On Tuesday evening the mother of the child went outside and left her daughter with grandfather," said Jaya Kumar, Circle Inspector, Mandavalli Police Station.

"Upon returning home, she found that the girl was sexually abused. She complained to the police following which the victim was sent to a government hospital for medical tests," said the police official.

A case has been filed under the relevant section.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

