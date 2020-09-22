Andhra Pradesh: Man jumps into Krishna river, case registered

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): A 65-year-old man allegedly jumped into river Krishna at Tadepalli on Monday evening, the police said.

A case of missing has been registered by the police and the person is yet to be traced out.

According to the police, the man identified as Manne Durga Prasad went to Kanakadurga Varadhi (bridge) on river Krishna along with members of his brother's family to offer prayers.



A note written by Prasad has been found by his kin and been handed over to the police.

"Prasad before jumping into the river had asked his nephew to shoot a video of him upon how he is offering prayers. While Suhit was shooting a video, Durga Prasad all of a sudden jumped into the river. As the river Krishna was flowing with full force, Prasad got washed away. Later, Suhit found a piece of paper given by Prasad stating 'Nobody is responsible for my death, I am dying as my health is not in good condition'," said Sub-Inspector Srinivas while speaking to ANI

Notably, all the police stations alongside the river Krishna have been informed about the incident. The search of the missing person is underway. (ANI)

