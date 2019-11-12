Andhra Pradesh: Man tries to commit suicide by consuming insecticide

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A person allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming insecticide here at Gummagatta Tehsildar office on Monday.

He has been identified as Jayarami Reddy, who alleged that Tehsildar is acting at the behest of a local politician to deprive him of the land allotted to him.

"One Jayarami Reddy attempted suicide by consuming some insecticide at Gummagatta Tehsildar office where public grievance redressal program 'Spandana' was being carried out," told Rayadurgam Rural Station police to ANI.

Police said that once the revenue department personnel lodge complaint, the proper case will be filed. (ANI)

