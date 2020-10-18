Andhra Pradesh: Mekathoti Sucharita meets deceased Divya Tejaswini's family, assures justice

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita met the family of deceased Divya Tejaswini on Saturday evening and assured them of justice in the incident.

Tejaswini, an engineering student, was murdered at her own house allegedly by one named Swami alias Nagendra Babu on Thursday.

The Home Minister paid tributes to the deceased and urged the womenfolk to be more alert and make the authorities aware of any threats they are sensing.



"The murder of Divya Tejaswini is heartrending. Chief Minister Jagan too expressed shock over the incident. A case is filed against Swami under section 302 of IPC and under the provisions of SC ST Atrocity act. Girls should get awareness about the acts, and they should speak to parents openly. Girls should also call 100 whenever they are in any problem. Further, everybody should download Disha App and AP Police Seva App on their smartphones. Already many victims are approaching Disha police stations," Sucharita said after meeting the parents of the deceased.

Speaking about the proposed changes to the Disha Act by the Centre, she said that the Andhra government will soon send the Act with amendments to the Centre.

"We have designed Disha act such that the culprit will be punished within 21 days. We will make certain amendments to Disha act and will send to the central government for approval. Our government will never spare those guilty of attacks on women and children," she said. (ANI)

