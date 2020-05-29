Andhra Pradesh minister calls TDP chief a liar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister P Anil Kumar on Thursday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and called him as a liar.

While addressing media at Amaravati, Anil Kumar said, "It is N Chandrababu Naidu who had made 2.6 lakh crores of debts and left bills 60 K crore pending. That's the reason the state is in financial doldrums."

"He alleged that we failed in containing the coronavirus but Andhra Pradesh is best in the number of tests and containment. Jagan government received applause from all over the country for its fight against coronavirus," he added.

"N Chandrababu Naidu's other lie is that the Polavaram project is stopped. I ask him straight... How much you spent on the project in your regime? How much work you completed? What was that percentage?" he asked. (ANI)

