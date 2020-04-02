Andhra Pradesh Minister donates Rs 200 cr to combat COVID-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday donated Rs 200.11 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.

"Out of Rs 200 crores, the district mining department contributed Rs 187 crores, APMDC contributed Rs 10.62 crores and mines and geology department employees contributed Rs 56 lakhs," the Chief Minister's Office said.

On the other hand, the employment guarantee and watershed department employees contributed Rs 1.50 crores and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) employees donated Rs 50 lakhs.

In the state, the total positive cases of coronavirus stands at 143.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 2,069 in India, including 1,860 active cases, 155 cured or discharged, 53 deaths and one patient has migrated, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

