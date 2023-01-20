Andhra Pradesh Minister inaugurates state forest department head office

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Andhra Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the State forest department head office here on Thursday.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party leader said, "I want to work for the benefit of all people and the forest department to get a good name. All the people are happy in the state with (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Jagan governance."

Speaking about the state government's success, the Minister said, "Every family gets a lot of support from the government. I have never seen governance so great in a democracy."

"I have been in politics for the last 50 years. I have never seen a Chief Minister like Jagan in my political life," added the Minister.



While speaking about the upcoming assembly elections in the state in 2024, the Minister expressed his confidence in the Jagan governance. He stated, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister in upcoming elections."

Peddireddy Reddy is the Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology in the Jagan Reddy governance. (ANI)







