Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Slamming Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders for their propaganda over YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said the state government paid Rs 3,783.25 crore to the farmers in the last two years under the scheme.

Speaking to media at the party's central office here on Wednesday, the Minister said the state government has decided to set up an insurance company on its own to implement the Free Crop Insurance scheme and has been implementing the scheme under the guidelines of PM Fasal Bhima Yojana till then.



He said the previous government has not paid the premium most of the times making farmers suffer and also didn't process the claims for which premium was paid. He said while the TDP government didn't process the insurance claims to farmers in Pulivendula area for not mentioKurasala Kannababuning the date of cropping, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 112 crore for them after coming to power.

The Minister flayed TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for claiming that they have paid Rs 4,000 crore as insurance and said only Rs 2,900 crore was paid in those four years. The Minister briefed in detail comparing the registrations of the previous government with the present government for insurance and said there is 122 per cent increase at present.

Clarifying on reports in a section of media that a farmer received only Rs 16 as insurance, the minister said it is technical aspect and 8,000 people had received low claims (less than Rs 100) during the last year of TDP government. He also reminded that 18,000 farmers have received more than one lakh as insurance the previous day. (ANI)

