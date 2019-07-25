Andhra Pradesh: Missing 4-year-old boy traced to Mandapeta

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A four-year-old boy who was kidnapped earlier this week was found in Mandapeta town of East Godavari district on Thursday, police said.

N Jashit was kidnapped on Monday night by unidentified men while he was walking with his grandmother Parvatamma in the vicinity.

The police immediately swung into action and formed as many as 17 teams to find the missing boy. Afraid of security personnel, the kidnappers left the boy in the wee hours of Thursday at Kutukuluru village in Rayavaram Mandal, police said.

After spotting the minor victim alone on the street of Rayavaram Mandal, locals immediately informed the police. Officers reached the spot and took the boy to Mandapeta police station.

Nayeem Asmi, East Godavari SP, confirmed that the boy is safe.

The police suspect personal tiff as the reason behind the kidnapping. A search operation is underway to nab the kidnappers. (ANI)

